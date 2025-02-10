© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

U.S. prosecco importers panic as Trump's tariff threat bubbles up

By Ruth Sherlock
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:02 AM EST

President Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on European goods has caused Americans to suddenly stockpile their favorite Italian wines – especially prosecco.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ruth Sherlock

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.