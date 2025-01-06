© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

US Steel sues Biden administration for blocking its sale to Nippon

By Scott Horsley,
A Martínez
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:44 AM EST

US Steel has gone to court to salvage its sale to a Japanese steelmaker. President Biden moved to block that sale last week, citing national security concerns.

