NHPR & Howe Library's literary series 'Check This Out' begins second season May 11

From New Hampshire Public Radio and the Howe Library in Hanover, New Hampshire, Check This Out is a seasonal literary series where host Rachel Barenbaum dives deeply into the works of emerging and diverse authors.

Season two will air Saturdays at 3 p.m. beginning May 11 and will run through June 22 on NHPR and NHPR.org. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Maura Cheeks - Acts of Forgiveness

Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

Author Maura Cheeks talks about her new novel "Acts of Forgiveness.” Set in a speculative America, readers navigate a world where the government has approved reparation payments for Black Americans, but only if they can prove they are descended from slaves.

Leo Vardiashvili - Hard By a Great Forest

Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m.

Author Leo Vardiashvili’s latest novel is “Hard By a Great Forest” – a story about a man who fled the Republic of Georgia in the midst of war. It’s a unique tale about the traumas of war and the lasting effects of those families driven not just to survive, but to remember, love and live.

Aube Rey Lescure - River East River West

Saturday, May 25 at 3 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of developing modern China, Aube Rey Lescure’s “River East River West” is part coming-of-age tale, part family and social drama, as it follows two generations searching for belonging and opportunity in a rapidly changing world. After this interview was recorded, Rey Lescure's debut was shortlisted for the 2024 Women's Prize for Fiction. It is the only debut novel on the 2024 shortlist.

Inci Atrek - Holiday Country

Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m.

Inci Antrek brings readers a seductive and lyrical debut novel, “Holiday Country.” It’s a story that follows a young woman’s dangerous summer romance during an idyllic vacation on the Aegean coast. It's a perfect summer read.

Jennifer Croft - The Extinction of Irena Rey

Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m.

"The Extinction of Irena Rey" is a new novel by famed translator Jennifer Croft. Eight translators arrive at a house in a primeval Polish forest on the border of Belarus. It belongs to the world-renowned author Irena Rey, and they are there to translate her magnum opus, Gray Eminence. But within days of their arrival, Irena disappears without a trace.

Zibby Owens - Blank

Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m.

“Blank” by Zibby Owens follows the story of Pippa Jones, a fortyish former literary sensation who fears she will be a one-hit wonder. Months of staring at a blank page made her confidence vanish like a one-night stand. When she finds out that she has only five days left to finish or repay an advance she's already spent, Pippa has a brilliantly original idea. Okay, fine, her twelve-year-old son came up with it as a joke, but Pippa and her teenage daughter approved.

Summer Picks from NH Librarians

Saturday, June 22 at 3 p.m.

Local librarians from around the region discuss their 'summer must-read' recommendations.