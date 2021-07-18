New Hampshire Poet Laureate

-
The performance of inaugural poet Amanda Gorman during last week's swearing in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a call…
-
Londonderry Poet Alexandria Peary Nominated N.H. Poet LaureateGov. Chris Sununu nominated a poet from Londonderry to be the next state Poet Laureate at today's Excecutive Council meeting.Alexandria Peary has written…
-
There are poetry slams, and then there are slammed poets.New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu abandoned his pick for poet laureate on Friday amid growing…
-
Selecting the next Poet Laureate of New Hampshire usually comes with little controversy. But that is not the case this year. The selection committee,…
-
New Hampshire officials are accepting nominations for the state's next poet laureate.Alice Fogel, currently serving as New Hampshire's poet laureate, will…