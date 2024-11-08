NH voters set a new record for turnout in this year's election

New Hampshire voters set a new record for turnout in Tuesday’s election, smashing the previous mark by more than 20,000 ballots.

According to numbers released this week by the New Hampshire Secretary of State, voters cast 834,651 ballots in the 2024 presidential election. That’s a 2.5% increase over the previous state record, when 814,500 votes were cast in the 2020 general election.

Voters cast just 99,292 absentee ballots this year. That’s a big drop from 2020, when the pandemic led state election officials to loosen absentee voting rules and more than 260,000 voters cast absentee ballots.

It’s not yet clear how many voters registered in person on Election Day this year, though many polling places reported long lines , with some communities seeing waits of up to two hours.

Final ballot numbers show the extent to which many Granite Staters were comfortable splitting their votes across party lines. For instance, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joyce Craig received nearly 60,000 fewer votes than Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte won roughly 41,000 more votes than Donald Trump did at the top of the GOP ticket..

New Hampshire voters also gave Republicans bigger majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. Here’s a quick look at Election Day numbers:

2024 election by the numbers

(all results pending recounts)

Presidential race

Kamala Harris (D): 50.7%

Donald Trump (R): 47.9%



Governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte (R): 53.6%

Joyce Craig (D): 44.3%

1st Congressional District

Chris Pappas (D): 54.0%

Russell Prescott (R): 45.9%

2nd Congressional District

Maggie Goodlander (D): 52.9%

Lily Tang Williams (R): 47.0%



NH Senate

16 Republicans

8 Democrats

NH House

222 Republicans

178 Democrats

Executive Council