© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and you could win a trip to Barbados!

'Burn Book' chronicles a journalists career covering Silicon Valley titans

Published February 26, 2024 at 5:07 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kara Swisher about her tell-all book on the titans of the tech industry. It's called Burn Book: A Tech Love Story.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NHPR Books
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.