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ABC News' Martha Raddatz talks about her new book, 'The Hero Next Door'

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 25, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz about her new book, "The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose."

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Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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