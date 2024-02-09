© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: AG alleges TX companies behind AI robocalls; NH Dems divided on northern border

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published February 9, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST
This photo was taken along U.S. Route 3 in New Hampshire in August 2010.
New Hampshire’s attorney general has issued cease and desist orders against two Texas companies. The firms are allegedly connected to robocalls that discouraged Democrats from voting in last month’s presidential primary.

Gov. Chris Sununu and state Republicans have been calling for more patrols along the state's northern border with Canada, but New Hampshire Democrats are divided on the issue.

And lawmakers are considering a bill that would add certain mental health records to gun background checks. This proposal stems in large part from a shooting that took place at New Hampshire Hospital in November.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

NH attorney general, FCC trace AI robocalls impersonating Biden back to Texas company

Attorney General John Formella says the calls violated voter suppression laws.

A divide among Democrats on New Hampshire’s border

State Democratic lawmakers say the North Country doesn’t need more patrols. But for New Hampshire's congressional delegation in Washington, border security is a major political issue.

‘It was genuinely one of the worst moments of my life.’ Hospital staff recall shooting

In State House testimony, new details emerge of failed alert system after fatal state hospital shooting.

More New Hampshire headlines:
