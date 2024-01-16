© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Winter weather advisory in effect for CT as snow leads to school closures

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 16, 2024 at 7:38 AM EST
Updated January 16, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Snow plows clear a road in Mansfield, Ct., as schools closed and forecasts called for up to four inches of snow across the region.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Snow plows clear a road in Mansfield, Conn., on the morning of January 16, 2024, as schools closed and forecasts called for up to four inches of snow across the region.

Scores of schools were closed across Connecticut on Tuesday as parts of the state could see up to 4 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday across Connecticut.

By late afternoon, a mix of snow, sleet and rain was falling across the central part of the state.

Much of central and northern Connecticut could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. Northwestern parts of the state could see the most snow – up to 4 inches. Areas along the coast will see 1 to 2 inches.

Morning snow was changing to an icy mix and rain around midday Tuesday, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said.

"A glaze of ice is likely for inland areas following the change to a mix," he said.

Expect slippery road conditions; the weather could affect the morning and evening commute, the weather service said.

Icy spots are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Argianas said. Plan for extra travel time, he said.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday will be cold and breezy. Wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning and will climb into the teens by the afternoon.

Snowfall totals
Here's a look at how much snow has fallen across parts of Connecticut as of late Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Windham County
Killingly: 4 inches
Storrs: 1 inch
Willimantic: 1 inch

Hartford County
Suffield: 2 inches
Rocky Hill: 1.5 inches
New Britain: .8 inches
West Hartford: .5 inches

Tolland County
Staffordville: 1.5 inches

Fairfield County
Bridgeport: 1.8 inches
Weston: 1.8 inches
Norwalk: 1 inch
Stamford: 1 inch
Ridgefield: .8 inches
Brookfield: .7 inches

Middlesex County
Killingworth: 2 inches
Higganum: 1.6 inches

New Haven County
Guilford: 1.8 inches
North Haven: 1.7 inches
Hamden: .8 inches
Meriden: .5 inches

New London County
Norwich: 2.3 inches
Mystic: 2 inches
New London: 1.8 inches
Niantic: 1 inch
