Trump's legal team tries to delay his election interference trial — and get it on TV
Former President Donald Trump and some media organizations are pushing for the Jan. 6 federal election interference trial to be televised.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Former President Donald Trump and some media organizations are pushing for the Jan. 6 federal election interference trial to be televised.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.