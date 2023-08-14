The 2023 Pokemon World Championship wraps up in Japan
Over the weekend, players from around the world gathered in Yokohoma to battle their Pokemon — or pocket monsters — against each other at the Pokemon World Championship.
Copyright 2023 NPR
