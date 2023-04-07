A Biden administration review faults Trump for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
A Biden administration review of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan blames the Trump administration for the lack of preparedness.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A Biden administration review of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan blames the Trump administration for the lack of preparedness.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.