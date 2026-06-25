A top general is expected to retire soon, joining a number of Pentagon shakeups
The news that a top general is expected to retire shortly is part of an ongoing pattern of shake-ups and abrupt departures at the Pentagon.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The news that a top general is expected to retire shortly is part of an ongoing pattern of shake-ups and abrupt departures at the Pentagon.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.