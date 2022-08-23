Upcoming Special Coverage of Midterm Elections on Civics 101

With America headed to the polls this November, NHPR’s Civics 101 has programming to offer insight and context. In the fall, Civics 101 is producing new, revised and re-released content, digging deep into stories of our democratic history.

On August 9th, Civics 101 and the American Bar Association ’s educational arm partnered up for a limited series on landmark federal court cases. The premiere episode features the treason trials of Aaron Burr , and future episodes will explore the trial of the Rosenbergs, along with the trial of the Chicago 8 for conspiracy for inciting a riot.

Civics 101 recently won the ABA’s Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts for its series on landmark civil rights cases in the Supreme Court.

Civics 101 in collaboration with Retro Report from PBS to re-release new and updated versions of a series on midterm elections in 2018, along with other special election related episodes: 5 Things to Know About the Midterms, House + Senate, How to Vote , and Why You Should Vote .

In addition, be on the lookout for new episodes on the Voting Rights Act and Misinformation.

On September 12th, Civics 101 will co-host #sschat on Twitter, a weekly event from SSchat where Social Studies teachers get together for an hour and share best practices related to a topic. Educators are encouraged to participate, just type #sschat in your search box on Twitter to join the conversation.

On September 14th at 7:00PM, Civics 101 will be participating in a webinar with Retro Report about the series, Teach the Midterms Webinar: Co-Hosted by Retro Report and NHPR's Civics 101 Podcast. This hour long webinar will introduce educators to brand new, FREE resources for teaching about Midterm elections. The webinar is open to the public and will feature clips from two Retro Report films, from both the 1966 and 1994 midterms. Click HERE to register.

As always, NHPR and Civics 101 will continue to collaborate throughout the midterms, bringing our episode content to air in the form of interviews on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as an hour-long broadcast specials that will be available for stations across the country.