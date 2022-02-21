© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST
A photo of the top of a police car with the lights on.
Photo by Michael Förtsch
/
Unsplash
It’s the second police shooting in less than three months in Walpole. A state trooper shot and injured a man during a confrontation in early December.

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in his home by a state trooper responding to a domestic disturbance call, New Hampshire officials said Sunday.

Christopher Tkal, 57, died at the scene in Walpole and a loaded rifle was found underneath his body, the attorney general’s office said. An autopsy determined he was shot multiple times, the office said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Troopers arrived after a 911 call late Saturday, meeting one resident outside the home, while the fatal encounter occurred inside, officials said. An investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released in the coming week.

The first troopers to arrive didn’t have body cameras or cruiser cameras, officials said. The name of the trooper who fired the fatal shots was being withheld Sunday, officials said.

It’s the second police shooting in less than three months in Walpole. A state trooper shot and injured a man during a confrontation in early December.

