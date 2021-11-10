NHPR's Thanksgiving Special Programming: Your Soundtrack For A Day Of Gratitude

Join NHPR and ClassicalNH for the perfect soundtrack for your Thanksgiving, as you gather around your table with family and friends and give thanks.

We'll offer many of your Thanksgiving favorites on NHPR, like The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential, and end the day with a special live Thanksgiving edition of The Folk Show with host Kate McNally.

NHPR

Wednesday, Nov. 24

2-3 PM

Milk Street Radio Thanksgiving Special

Prepare for Thanksgiving dinner with Christopher Kimball and the crew from Milk Street Radio. Cheryl Day joins the show to answer your holiday baking questions, Sam Fore cooks Thanksgiving with a Sri Lankan take, J. Kenji López-Alt shares why he eats lobster for Thanksgiving, Dan Pashman tells how to eat pie the right way, and we learn to make Yogurt-Roasted Carrots with Warm Spices.

You can hear Milk Street Radio Saturday evenings at 8 on NHPR. The program is distributed by PRX.

Thursday, Nov. 25

10-Noon

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

The Splendid Table is distributed by American Public Media.

Noon-2 PM

Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food and Gratitude

Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude.

Special guests for 2021:



Stanley Tucci joins our Thanksgiving table to talk about his new book Taste: My Life Through Food, a memoir about food, family, and life – and his classic foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia.

joins our Thanksgiving table to talk about his new book Taste: My Life Through Food, a memoir about food, family, and life – and his classic foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia. Naomi Shihab Nye shares her poems celebrating her Palestinian-American heritage, and our shared humanity.

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more complete the scene.

Giving Thanks is distributed by American Public Media.

2-3 PM

With Good Reason Presents: My Life as a Wild Turkey

World-renowned naturalist Joe Hutto, subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary "My Life As a Turkey", discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida. Plus: Pilot Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air. And: The once-scorned bronze-feathered turkey is making a comeback, with the help of organic, free-range farmers like Paul Kelly. Also: Jay Sullivan sends his students off to Thanksgiving Break with a poem about a young engineer’s ingenuity and of course, a turkey.

Later in the show: With Good Reason takes a look at the indigenous perspective of a Thanksgiving table. Minnesota Chef Sean Sherman gives us a taste of pre-contact American Indian cuisine. And Anton Treuer, author of Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask, shares how he and his family give thanks.

With Good Reason is a production of Virginia Humanities and distributed by PRX.

3-4 PM

Stories From The Field: A Special Broadcast from the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition and NHPR

An encore broadcast of our special local program from earlier this year, featuring New Hampshire-focused storytelling celebrating our local food system.

in December of 2020, the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition staged an online virtual event, “Stories From the Field: Celebrating our Local Food System in Words,” hosted by NHPR’s Kate McNally. In a similar style to The Moth storytelling hour, local folks in the region who grow, educate about, prepare, advocate for or eat locally grown food shared personal stories about their connections to our food system.

This virtual feast once comes to the NHPR airwaves, via a one-hour broadcast called “Stories from the Field: A Special Broadcast from the Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition and NHPR.”

Hear stories from four regional storytellers:



7-10 PM

The Folk Show: A Live Thanksgiving Special

Close out your Thanksgiving by joining Host Kate McNally for a special live edition of The Folk Show.

ClassicalNH

Thursday, Nov. 25

Noon-1PM

Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Every Good Thing is distributed by American Public Media.

