Tune into ClassicalNH for three days of special Thanksgiving programming

Join us for a few festive days of special programming on ClassicalNH beginning Wed, Nov. 22 to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: APM presents: My Journey, Yours: A Cantus Immigration Special

https://www.connorchee.com/ Connor Chee at the piano with his North American Music Award

My Journey Yours, a program of works anchored by Elise Witt’s piece of the same name, explores the courage of those who leave their homes in search of a brighter future and how they adapt to their new homeland. This program honors the struggle, courage, and deep humanity of migration with music from around the world, as well as a newly-commissioned piece by Melissa Dunphy, one of today’s most compelling compositional voices.

Thursday, Nov. 23

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Reclaiming the Sound Waves with Connor Chee

Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee has embarked on a mission to translate traditional Navajo vocables to the modern piano. Host Scott Blankenship talks with Chee about his artistic process, the importance of preserving Navajo music for future generations, and the Land Back movement. Music includes solo piano compositions from Chee's recordings, plus the premiere of Unbroken: Music for the Navajo Code Talkers, commissioned by American Public Media.

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: APM presents: Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude. And this year for its 25th anniversary, Giving Thanks presents the best moments of a quarter century of guests, including Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamott, Deepak Chopra, and many more.

Friday, Nov. 24

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: APM presents: Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "every good thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving. Encore from 2022.