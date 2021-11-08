Veterans Day Special Programming: Humankind

In recognition of Veterans Day, NHPR will air a special broadcast of Humankind that explores the issues soldiers face when returning home from military service.

This Veterans Day special will air Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 9-10 PM, covering The Moth.

In the first segment of the episode, we hear profiles of American soldiers who, after military service, returned home to face another battle - the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

In the second segment, we hear from veterans who wrestle with "moral injury," which occurs after a violation of conscience, based on events they witnessed or participated in while on military duty.

