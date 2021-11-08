© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Veterans Day Special Programming: Humankind

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published November 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST
p1331d.png

In recognition of Veterans Day, NHPR will air a special broadcast of Humankind that explores the issues soldiers face when returning home from military service.

This Veterans Day special will air Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 9-10 PM, covering The Moth.

In the first segment of the episode, we hear profiles of American soldiers who, after military service, returned home to face another battle - the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

In the second segment, we hear from veterans who wrestle with "moral injury," which occurs after a violation of conscience, based on events they witnessed or participated in while on military duty.

Each week, public radio’s award-winning Humankind profiles the doers and dreamers who strive to make our planet a more humane and livable place. Humankind is hosted by David Freudberg, and is produced in association with WGBH/Boston.

