Sununu's Commission Convenes To Study N.H. School Start Dates

Credit Johannes Thiel via Flickr cc

A group convened by Governor Sununu to study whether schools should start after Labor Day is meeting for the first time on Tuesday.

In August, the Governor issued a "Save our Summers" executive order calling for a commission to study the impacts of a later start date.

Today, the Governor announced the 13 members of the group.

It's a mixture of school administrators, teachers, parents, lawmakers, lobbyists and representatives from the tourism industry.

The commission's chair is Jamie Burnett, a parent and consultant who assisted in Governor Sununu's transition team. Burnett says the commission's job is to hear opinions from all sides.

He says one of the problems with the current system is that the start date varies by district and is confusing.

"For instance you have Manchester - they start after Labor Day," Burnett explains. "Then you got Concord, that starts before Labor Day. And elementary schools go back for two days and then are off for four. So I'm very eager to see what people have to say about it. There may be some people who are opposed to it but I would imagine there will be a number that are very supportive of it, especially families."

The commission will issue its recommendations by the end of November.

Related Content

Substitute Teacher Shortage Affects Districts Statewide

By 2 hours ago
Via audio-luci | Flickr Creative Commons

Nashua school officials are worried about a shortage of substitute teachers. The Union Leader reports officials say there are about 300 subs who are no longer working this school year.

But this is also a problem across the state, and low unemployment numbers have a lot to do with that.

Students Join Ham Radio Enthusiasts in Deerfield

By Oct 12, 2018
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

 

Ham radio and Morse code enthusiasts are gathering at the Deerfield Fairgrounds this weekend for the New England Amateur Radio Festival.

 

The event has come to New Hampshrie for decades, but this year for the first time, a program called New England Tech Trek is catered specifically to middle and high schoolers.

$11 Million Headed to Kindergarten in N.H., But Keno Revenues Fall Short

By Oct 4, 2018
PAIGE SUTHERLAND/NHPR

New Hampshire is sending about $11 million to full-day kindergarten programs this year.

The money is the result of SB 191. The law, passed last year, mandates that the state help cover costs of full-day kindergarten, covering at least $1,100 - or 7 percent - of per pupil costs.

N.H. Student Assessment Tool Gets Green Light

By Oct 2, 2018
Via audio-luci | Flickr Creative Commons

 

New Hampshire's new student assessment tool - known as PACE - is continuing to expand.

The New Hampshire Department of Education announced Tuesday that it has received a five-year waiver from federal officials so schools piloting the assessment tool can continue to use it.

The Performance Assessment of Competency Education (PACE) focuses on periodic assessments of student learning, rather than end-of-year, statewide tests.