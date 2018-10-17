Portsmouth Police To Study Use Of Body Cameras

Credit Photo: West Midlands Police/cc/flickr

The Portsmouth Police Commission is putting together a group to study whether the city police department should start using body cameras or patrol car cameras.

The group will look at the cameras' costs and how other New England communities use them, either for trainings or in court.

Jim Splaine is a Portsmouth police commissioner, and he proposed this review group last month.  He says, getting body cameras might just be a matter of time.

"It may be something we would like to do sooner rather than later for Portsmouth because of the practicality of the technology of today and the value of having transparency for our police."

Police officers, the police chief, the commissioners and six volunteer citizens will make up the review group.

Citizens are encouraged to apply by Friday, Oct. 19th. So far, the commission's received about 10 applications. The commission will select the citizen volunteers at their next meeting on Oct. 23rd.

Commissioner Joe Onosko says he’d like to see people with some expertise in policing or other matters apply.

The group plans on having a number of public forums, and aims to put together recommendations by next spring.

After that report is out, the commissioners will then vote on whether or not to implement body cameras.

Tags: 
police
body cameras
Portsmouth
Seacoast

Related Content

ACLU and Newspapers File Suit Over State's 'Laurie List'

By Oct 5, 2018
NHPR File Photo

The ACLU of New Hampshire, along with a group of news organizations, is suing the N.H. Attorney General over the release of an internal list of police officers with credibility issues.

N.H. Law Enforcement and Mental Health Community Looking for Ways to Enhance Officer Training

By Aug 30, 2018
NHPR File Photo

Representatives from law enforcement, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and state agencies met recently to discuss ways to expand mental health training for police officers.

"Police officers throughout the State of New Hampshire -- and I see a lot of them -- their consistent message is 'We need more mental health training,'" said Lieutenant Frank Harris, who helped organize the meeting.

Here Are Some New N.H. Laws Taking Effect On January 1st

By Dec 28, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers. Here's a look at some of the bills that will officially be law as of January 1st:

Goffstown Police to Wear Body Cameras Full-Time

By Oct 6, 2016
Via tainoconsultinggroup.com

 

 Police in a New Hampshire town will soon be wearing body-cameras full-time.

The Goffstown Police Department announced Wednesday that officers will be wearing the cameras by the end of the week.

Police say officers will notify all parties whenever they're being recorded during a police interaction. The video files will be stored and secured.

Each camera costs $399 and can record for about 12 hours.

Portsmouth Officials Say Police Cameras Could Cost $18,000 a Day

By Mar 24, 2016
Photo: West Midlands Police/cc/flickr

 Police officials say the cost to outfit Portsmouth officers with body cameras could cost as much as $18,000 a day.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the Police Department's business manager Karen Senecal told the Police Commission Tuesday that the cost to operate body cameras on police officers would be about $6,000 a shift. 

Portsmouth Assistant Mayor to Propose Body, Car Cameras for Police

By Feb 25, 2016
Twitter

 

A government official in Portsmouth says he will advocate for the use of car and body cameras by "all police personnel" in the southeastern New Hampshire city.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine plans to bring the proposal to the city council as soon as members begin reviewing the police department's budget.

Splaine says the cameras help increase police transparency in addition to providing a permanent record of how officers conduct themselves while on-duty.