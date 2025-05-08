© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Former Manchester teacher convicted of attempted sex trafficking of a minor

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published May 8, 2025 at 8:51 PM EDT
A former Manchester West High School teacher was convicted in federal court Thursday of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Prosecutors said in court filings they believe Stacey Ray Lancaster was on school grounds when he made arrangements to pay for sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Lancaster, 46, responded to an online ad in November that showed images of two minor females and a contact phone number, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office in Concord. Lancaster agreed to pay $100 for sex and was given the address of a hotel, according to the office.

Unbeknownst to Lancaster, the ad had been placed by law enforcement officers who arrested him when he arrived. According to the arrest warrant, Lancaster had exchanged nearly 20 messages with the undercover detective, who he believed to be the person arranging the meet up with the girl.

The jury verdict followed a three-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Concord. The judge ordered Lancaster to be held until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Following his arrest in November, Lancaster was placed on administrative leave from his position overseeing the Naval Junior ROTC program at Manchester West.
