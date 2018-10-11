18th Annual New Hampshire Film Festival Kicks Off With Film Shot at Harrisville’s Aldworth Manor

By 1 hour ago
  • Tara Perry and Tommy Hobson star in the feature film "Squirrel," shot at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville, NH
The 18th annual New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Portsmouth.

The four day festival features films from everywhere, but organizers say there’s a tradition of recognizing filmmaking in New Hampshire.

"There's never a shortage of material for us when we're looking to program New Hampshire Day,” says NHFF Executive Director Nicole Gregg. “So I would say that's a pretty good indication that it's a pretty active industry here in the state."

One of those New Hampshire-centric films is a feature about a couple who get lost in the woods. It's called "Squirrel" and was shot in and around Aldworth Manor in Harrisville.

Director Jordan Long says he loved filming in the New Hampshire. The production brought in crew from Keene State and recruited dozens of extras from the area.

 

Still from "Squirrel"

One downside he says is the lack of a state production tax credit like Massachusetts and Maine offer.

"I mean really, I've been waiting for a tax credit to hit New Hampshire because I just want to shoot everything here," Long says.

More than 100 indie films will be screened at the festival, which organizers say will draw 10,000 people to Portsmouth.

