-
The New Hampshire Film Festival’s first Virtual Reality Lounge opened Friday in Portsmouth, with four films about climate change. Dark curtains hung from…
-
The 18th annual New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Portsmouth. The four day festival features films from everywhere, but organizers say…
-
The New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Portsmouth, and will feature a variety of domestic and international films.404 Not Found, a…
-
The 16th annual New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off in Portsmouth Thursday.Nearly 100 films will be screened over the four-day event. Those films were…
-
The US says it will open its doors to at least 10,000 refugees fleeing turmoil in Syria, but that doesn’t mean open arms. Today, we’ll learn about the…
-
The New Hampshire Film Festival is getting underway this week in Portsmouth.One film that’s getting a lot attention this year is called Slingshot. It’s…