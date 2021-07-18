-
A group of more than 30 residents of Woodstock have joined together to sue a new gun range, alleging that it’s a public nuisance and potential safety…
In Quiet Woodstock, New Gun Range Has Neighbors Concerned About NoiseA new shooting range slated to formally open this weekend is raising fears about noise in the town of Woodstock, New Hampshire.Opponents, though, appear…
Civil liberties groups in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are suing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol over the use of checkpoints far from international…
Last summer, US Customs and Border Patrol Agents set up an immigration checkpoint on I-93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire. Agents detained undocumented…
Fire officials say rain this weekend is keeping a 70-acre forest fire from growing in the White Mountains.Spokesperson Dee Hines said firefighters have…
[WEEKEND Update: Firefighters reported good progress Saturday, with wet weather helping crews. Route 112 near Kinsman Notch is open. The U.S. Forest…
Lost River Gorge is closing early before one of its busiest weekends because of a brush fire in North Woodstock that has spread to about 70 acres.The fire…
Firefighters continue to work to contain a forest fire on Dilly Cliff, which has led to the closure of the Kinsman Ridge Trail area of the Appalachian…
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested eight adults for immigration violations during a three-day checkpoint on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock last…
Border Patrol Carry Out Another Immigration Checkpoint In White MountainsU.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are again staging an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, New Hampshire,…