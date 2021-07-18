-
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on women. The demands of their homes, their heath and safety and their financial wellbeing have…
-
Growing up, Kendall Coyne Schofield recalled how her dreams of playing hockey ended at college, or maybe the Winter Games — something the two-time U.S.…
-
Some kids spend their summers swimming and paddling. Others hammering and drilling. Bella and Kaylee are two of the leaders of Girls at Work. It’s a…
-
Ona Judge isn’t a household name. Perhaps, in part, because she exemplifies our nation’s shameful past. Judge was Martha Washington’s slave -- her…
-
New Hampshire's Senate president, Donna Soucy, is among at least 34 women nationwide to hold a top legislative spot this year. It's a new role for her but…
-
Those wanting to march for women in New Hampshire have their pick of locations.The New Hampshire Woman's March is set for 10 a.m. Saturday outside the…
-
Today on Word of Mouth, we're digging in to the fraught relationship between the gear industry and gender with Outside/In. When do women actually need…
-
Today, we're looking skyward to explore the life of geologist Ursula Marvin, who used her exceptional ability to identify minerals to study asteroids.…
-
We talk with author Keith O'Brien, who lives in New Hampshire, about his new book, Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds And Made Aviation…
-
Women are one of the fastest-growing demographics for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire. The state Department of Fish & Game has encouraged that for…