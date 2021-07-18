-
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut. Climate activists want the state to reject a proposed...
Governors from a handful of East Coast states, including New Hampshire, want the federal government to speed up its permitting of the Vineyard Wind…
The recent defeat of Northern Pass was a major setback for the import of large-scale hydropower into the region. Meanwhile, efforts to build more solar…
Communities across the state will confront questions of energy sustainability at their annual town meetings this week.Several southwest New Hampshire and…
Energy developers are set to learn Thursday which of their projects will get long-term contracts to provide 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy to…
The North Country is on its way to getting a 5-turbine, 14-megawatt wind farm on a ridge called Jericho Mountain to the West of Berlin.The city of Berlin…
Hearings before the state’s Site Evaluation Committee to decide whether to widen portions of a road leading to wind turbines in the North Country should…
When one of country’s first wind farms came to Crotched Mountain New Hampshire in 1980, wind power seemed an environmental “no-brainer”: a pollution-free…
For the second year in a row, voters in the Newfound region have used town-meeting day to voice their disapproval of proposed wind development in the…