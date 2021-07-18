-
New runoff controls are coming to Great Bay after three adjacent cities reached an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation to avert an appeal of a…
-
The state’s largest fish hatchery, accused of causing water pollution in the Lakes Region, would get $4.6 million in Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget…
-
A new federal permit for New Hampshire's largest coal-fired power plant will not require the installation of cooling towers, which advocates say are vital…
-
State officials say too much salt is being applied to New Hampshire roads this winter, and they worry that warmer, wetter winters could make the problem…
-
Governor Chris Sununu has signaled he’ll sign a pair of energy-related bills approved by legislators at the end of session last week.One gives lawmakers…
-
Environmentalists are suing over alleged water pollution at a North Country landfill.The federal lawsuit, filed Monday against landfill owner Casella,…
-
Environmental groups say they plan to sue a Bethlehem landfill owner for allegedly dumping contaminants into the Ammonoosuc River.The news comes just days…
-
More intense storms are making it harder for freshwater streams and rivers to act as filters for nitrogen pollution, according to a new UNH study.The…
-
A former manager of a scrap metal business in New Hampshire who admitted to dumping contaminated water into the Piscataqua River will be on federal…
-
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I heard that a number of beer brewing companies have banded together to support the Clean Water…