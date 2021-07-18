-
Unitil Accused of Failing to Pay Overtime to WorkersGas and electricity provider Unitil is facing a federal lawsuit over its overtime policies. The U.S. Department of Labor alleges that Unitil, which serves…
The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment…
Although surrounded by states with minimum wages of over $10 an hour, New Hampshire holds to the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour, the lowest in New…
Help us decide what story to tackle next in our "Only in New Hampshire" series. We're looking for your questions about wages. Wondering why our minimum…
An aging workforce and stagnating wages continue to trouble the Granite State, but job growth in manufacturing and tech offers hope for revitalizing our…
Both President Trump and Governor Sununu released details about proposed budget plans within the last few weeks, so we'll discuss the impacts of these…
Monadnock Region Businesses To Commit To 'Living Wage' Work GroupA coalition in the Monadnock Region is pushing for more local businesses to pay workers at least $15 an hour.The Monadnock Living Wage Work Group will…
After years of little to no growth in wages, Granite State workers may see their paychecks fatten. Spring has sprung for the construction industry,…
The Department of Labor reports that last year’s national wage rate crept up only 2%, confirming what many US workers can already tell you: wages have…
This week, a highly-politicized bill titled the “Paycheck Fairness Act”, died in the U.S. Senate. The bill was aimed at the so-called “wage gap”, between…