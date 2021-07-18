-
New Hampshire Hosts Commissioning of USS ManchesterThe USS Manchester, the newest in a class of speedy warships, was commissioned into service Saturday with crew members marching down a gangway and…
-
Expect to hear big brass bands, a 19-gun salute and cannons at the New Hampshire State Pier on Saturday. That's when thousands will gather to watch the…
-
The USS Manchester, a U.S. Navy combat ship, will be commissioned Saturday in Portsmouth.The commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester Littoral Combat…
-
The second ship to have the name U.S.S. Manchester will officially get that title during a commissioning ceremony on May 26th in Portsmouth.The U.S. Navy,…