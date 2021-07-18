-
With the renegotiated pact and Wednesday's signing of an initial trade deal with China, the president can say he fulfilled a key campaign pledge to get tough on trade.
-
Hundreds of business are in D.C. opposing tariffs this week, so how will trade discussions with China and Mexico, among other places, impact New…
-
We get a New Hampshire take on two national issues. First, your questions on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. A UNH…
-
It can be hard to get excited about something as abstract as a soybean or steel tariff, but that doesn't mean you can just ignore it.“I think there are a…
-
N.H. Economic News Roundup: A Shortage of Summer Employees & the Local Impact of International TradeHow are tariffs and international trade disputes impacting our state? We also take a look at summer employment, including the shortage of workers. And,…
-
President Donald Trump took more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settled in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore,…
-
NPR's senior editor and correspondent for the Washington Desk, Ron Elving, joins us to talk about the biggest news in our nation's capital this week,…
-
How much should the U.S. be open to business with other countries, and how much should we protect our industries from foreign competition? This question…
-
President Donald Trump was elected last year with a promise to put America first: to renegotiate or possibly scrap trade deals he argues aren’t benefiting…
-
The New Hampshire-Canada Business Development Forum is scheduled for Friday in Whitefield. The forum will include a discussion on the North American Free…