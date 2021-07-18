-
Scientists at the University of New Hampshire are studying ways to tap trees and make syrup with species other than maples, in hopes of developing new…
-
We talk with maple sugarers about the lure and mythology of "winter's sweet farewell." Maple sugar season traditionally begins on Town Meeting Day in…
-
We asked Douglas Whynott to stay a few extra minutes for a sticky challenge: a blind maple syrup taste-test. The aim was to test his ability to…
-
Maple Weekend begins Saturday in New Hampshire, and that means Sugar Houses in the state are open to the public with boiling sap and sweet syrup to…