Station News

An Update on Diversity in NHPR's Sourcing: 7/1 - 9/30/2022

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sara Plourde,
Jim Schachter
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST

In keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse and inclusive news organization, NHPR is making regular reports to the public on diversity in our journalism.

Our content teams – the NHPR newsroom and the people who make our podcasts – have been tracking the race/ethnicity and gender of the sources cited or guests included in their work. We began a new method of data collection in October 2021, and in doing so switched from tracking our sources’ gender to determining and tracking the pronouns our sources use to describe themselves. We are careful not to conflate the two, and we recognize that we cannot assume one from the other. But using the correct pronouns in our reporting is really important; misgendering does harm to our trans and non-binary neighbors.

We collect this data and publish it out of a recognition that, historically, our content has not adequately reflected the diversity of the people whose stories we aim to tell – of New Hampshire, in the case of the newsroom, and of the United States, in the case of our nationally distributed podcasts.

The point of tracking sources and voices is not to meet quotas – we have none – but to focus our journalists’ attention on steadily increasing the breadth of our coverage. Our hope is that the richer journalism we’re producing breeds deeper understanding of the challenges our state and society confront and helps build communities more able to address those challenges together.

Note: In this quarter, there was insufficient data to confidently and reliably report newsroom statistics. We have chosen not to report data for the quarter.

If you have questions or suggestions, please contact me. I’m jschachter@nhpr.org.

Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
