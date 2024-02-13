An Update on Diversity in NHPR's Staffing: January 1, 2024

Part of our commitment to increasing diversity at New Hampshire Public Radio is being transparent about our own numbers — not just the voices in our journalism, but the people who create and support it. It is important that the people of NHPR reflect the communities we serve; our journalism is only made better with a greater diversity of experiences and perspectives in the process.

In order to evaluate ourselves on our commitments – which pledge that NHPR’s staff will be at least as diverse as our state* - we need to know where we are. With that objective in mind, we have begun conducting biannual, point-in-time surveys of staff on selected demographics and sharing the aggregated results here. The most recent survey was conducted for staff employed at NHPR on January 1, 2024; the next survey will be conducted for staff employed July 1, 2024. The following chart compares data from January 1, 2024 (red) with July 1, 2023 (blue).

Sara Plourde / NHPR

*For benchmarking, the 2020 U.S. Census found that New Hampshire’s population was 88.3% white, 5.6% multi-racial, 4.3% Latino or Hispanic, 2.6% Asian, 1.5% Black, and 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native.