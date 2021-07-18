statehouse

-
There’s been a lot of public debate over police reform this past year, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and many New Hampshire lawmakers vowing to make…
N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne doesn’t often take to the House floor. But when he does, he tends to stress a basic bottom line: unity among his…
New Hampshire is poised to freeze its tipped minimum wage of $3.27 per hour after a 201-171 vote by the House.Current state law sets the minimum wage for…
Tensions have been high in the New Hampshire House of Representatives this legislative session, between lawmakers of opposing parties and between…
N.H. Transportation Committee Hears Bill On Providing Driver's Licenses To Undocumented ResidentsThe house transportation committee voted on Friday that it would be inexpedient to legislate a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a…
Court Sides with Gun-Rights Supporter Over Ban on Weapons Inside State HouseThe New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Republican state lawmaker who challenged a ban on carrying weapons inside of Representatives Hall…
State officials have snuffed out the last place lawmakers and legislative staff were allowed to smoke indoors at the State House complex.Hidden deep in…
Two very different groups took to the State House on Wednesday. The first called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while the second was…
We recap the fate of the state's death penalty and the efforts to override the governor's veto. The state files two statewide lawsuits against eight…
George Washington, in his farewell address in 1796, warned about partisanship in political parties, and in years since, politicians have cautioned against…