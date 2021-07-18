-
Sean Graber and Keal Harter love to talk politics together. The recent Dartmouth graduates recall many late nights at the Tuck School of Business debating…
-
A group of New Hampshire investors are launching the largest seed stage venture capital fund in state history.More than 40 individuals, including some…
-
An 18-person Portsmouth startup has built a futuristic stealth attack boat they are now shopping around to the Department of Defense. Caroline Winter with…
-
New 'Granite Fund' To Put Local Capital In The Hands Of N.H. StartupsGo to StateImpact NH to read more and to trace venture deals across the country with our interactive map.How to grow high tech in New Hampshire --- that’s…
-
Every part of New Hampshire has been affected by the ups and downs of the economy, but not every region has felt the effects in the same way. That’s been…
-
Like the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes, the new Center for Women’s Business Advancement seeks to build upon the foundation of its predecessor of supporting women entrepreneurs in New
-
It's become a Silicon Valley ritual: a passionate entrepreneur asks a venture capitalist for money, promising technological innovation — and maybe a big financial return. But the area's tradition started just five decades ago, when the only certainty about high-tech was that it would be big someday.
-
Silicon Valley has become a powerful economic engine, driven by tech-savvy entrepreneurs. But in simpler times, the area was known as the Valley of the Hearts Delight. And it took years to assemble the mix of talent, money and gumption to create America's startup hub.