Emily CorwinReporter
Emily Corwin covers New Hampshire news, and reports on the state's criminal justice system. She's also one of eight dedicated reporters with the New England News Collaborative, a consortium of public media newsrooms across New England.
-
Most N.H. High Schoolers Intervene When They See Sexual AggressionData from the University of New Hampshire shows that almost all high school students witness acts of dating and sexual aggression in high school, and that…
-
US Air Force Can't Commit To Treating Wells More AggressivelyRepresentatives of the US Air Force Wednesday tried to sooth anxious residents who were exposed to contaminated water on the former Pease Air Force…
-
Postcard: Women's National Soccer Team Inspires KidsOn Sunday night, the U.S. Womens Soccer team goes up against Japan in the World Cup Final. Ten year old soccer player Abby Bentley of Newmarket is looking…
-
Soon, You May Be Able To Refill Your Growler At Restaurants And Beer StoresSoon Granite Staters may be able to buy refillable beer growlers not only at breweries, but at restaurants and retailers. A bill that succeeded in the…
-
Rockingham County Wrestles With Drug Court FundingDrug courts are supposed to save taxpayers money: one year of intense treatment and supervision costs about a third as much as a year behind bars.But it…
-
Downtown Durham Prepares For Post-Game RowdinessDurham town administrators and University police are preparing for 5,000 UNH students to flood Durham’s downtown after the Patriots play the Super Bowl on…
-
'Let's Break The Quietism' Implores Civil Rights Veteran At MLK ServiceOn Sunday, clergy from local Lutheran, Congregational, and Unitarian churches -- plus a rabbi -- honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at New Hope…
-
A.G.: Murder-Suicide At Dover Hospital Involved Husband And WifeAn investigation is underway into a murder-suicide involving a husband and wife at a Dover hospital this morning.According to the attorney general’s…
-
Exeter Superintendent Calls Social Media Incident 'Relatively Minor'Exeter superintendent of schools Michael Morgan is not giving many details about what he's calling "an incident involving the inappropriate use of…
-
UNH Math Professor Receives 2014 MacArthur 'Genius' Award After Prime Number DiscoveryHe says he may just give the $625,000 award to his wife. Yitang Zhang, a professor of analytic number theory at the University of New Hampshire, is one of…