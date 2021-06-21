© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
emily.jpg

Emily Corwin

Reporter

Emily Corwin covers New Hampshire news, and reports on the state's criminal justice system. She's also one of eight dedicated reporters with the New England News Collaborative, a consortium of public media newsrooms across New England. 

Contact

  • NH News
    Most N.H. High Schoolers Intervene When They See Sexual Aggression
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    Data from the University of New Hampshire shows that almost all high school students witness acts of dating and sexual aggression in high school, and that…
  • pease2.jpg
    NH News
    US Air Force Can't Commit To Treating Wells More Aggressively
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    Representatives of the US Air Force Wednesday tried to sooth anxious residents who were exposed to contaminated water on the former Pease Air Force…
  • FullSizeRender.jpg
    NH News
    Postcard: Women's National Soccer Team Inspires Kids
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    On Sunday night, the U.S. Womens Soccer team goes up against Japan in the World Cup Final. Ten year old soccer player Abby Bentley of Newmarket is looking…
  • growler.jpg
    NH News
    Soon, You May Be Able To Refill Your Growler At Restaurants And Beer Stores
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    Soon Granite Staters may be able to buy refillable beer growlers not only at breweries, but at restaurants and retailers. A bill that succeeded in the…
  • Rockingham_County_Courthouse,_Brentwood_NH.jpg
    NH News
    Rockingham County Wrestles With Drug Court Funding
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    Drug courts are supposed to save taxpayers money: one year of intense treatment and supervision costs about a third as much as a year behind bars.But it…
  • NH News
    Downtown Durham Prepares For Post-Game Rowdiness
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    Durham town administrators and University police are preparing for 5,000 UNH students to flood Durham’s downtown after the Patriots play the Super Bowl on…
  • IMG_4105.JPG
    NH News
    'Let's Break The Quietism' Implores Civil Rights Veteran At MLK Service
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    On Sunday, clergy from local Lutheran, Congregational, and Unitarian churches -- plus a rabbi -- honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at New Hope…
  • dover1.JPG
    NH News
    A.G.: Murder-Suicide At Dover Hospital Involved Husband And Wife
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    An investigation is underway into a murder-suicide involving a husband and wife at a Dover hospital this morning.According to the attorney general’s…
  • strathamnh.gov_.jpg
    NH News
    Exeter Superintendent Calls Social Media Incident 'Relatively Minor'
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    Exeter superintendent of schools Michael Morgan is not giving many details about what he's calling "an incident involving the inappropriate use of…
  • zhang_unh_n132343-(3)-7274_0.jpg
    NH News
    UNH Math Professor Receives 2014 MacArthur 'Genius' Award After Prime Number Discovery
    Emily Corwin
    ,
    He says he may just give the $625,000 award to his wife. Yitang Zhang, a professor of analytic number theory at the University of New Hampshire, is one of…
Load More