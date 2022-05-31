Island chapel dating to 1800 off NH to get preservation work

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit group is getting money to help preserve a 19th century chapel on an island off New Hampshire.

Star Island Corporation received the grants in support of work to preserve the Gosport Chapel on Star Island.

The group received a $10,000 grant from 1772 Foundation in cooperation with N.H. Preservation Alliance and another $10,000 from Cogswell Benevolent Trust.

The chapel is 222 years old and needs the work on its exterior.