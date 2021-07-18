-
An official overseeing the response by St. Paul’s School in Concord to cases of campus sexual misconduct has resigned, saying school leaders are blocking…
-
A report released by the state attorney general's office found that a New Hampshire prep school rocked by sexual abuse claims is providing support to…
-
St. Paul’s School in Concord will remove the names of two former rectors – Bill Oates and Bill Matthews – from buildings on the school’s campus.The…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has released the first report required under the terms of its settlement with St. Paul's School. The Concord…
-
St. Paul’s School in Concord has a new head of school. Kathleen Carroll Giles has taken on the role after the former rector, Michael Hirschfeld, stepped…
-
A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate is set to be released from jail.Twenty-three-year-old Owen…
-
'This Wasn't Closure:' Survivors of Abuse at St. Paul's Reflect on Trustee ApologyOn Saturday, survivors of sexual abuse at St. Paul's School gathered for the first time on campus for an apology that some called a first step and others…
-
Alumni of St. Paul's School in Concord are hosting a service on Saturday to reckon with the legacy of sexual abuse on campus. Revelations about decades of…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has picked Keene State College's director of campus safety to oversee St. Paul's school's compliance with the…
-
Owen Labrie’s Lawyers Ask for a Retrial, Citing Ineffective Counsel in Sex Assault CaseFormer St. Paul's School student Owen Labrie was in court Wednesday asking for a new trial more than three years after he was convicted of sexual…