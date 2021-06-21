© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Robert Garrova

Reporter, G.A./Demographics
Robert is a General Assignment reporter, with a focus on New Hampshire's changing demographics. He comes to NHPR’s newsroom from Los Angeles, where he worked as a reporter for member-station KPCC and a producer/director on APM’s Marketplace with Kai Ryssdal.

His work has been featured on Marketplace’s flagship program, Southern California Public Radio and the Los Angeles Review of Books. Robert has reported on a wide range of topics, including the largest fire in California history and the re-discovered costumes of a silent film star.

He’s looking forward to learning everything he can about New Hampshire and the people who call the Granite State home. 

    NH News
    Aerial Cell Tower Successfully Tested in Southern N.H.
    Robert Garrova
    Massachussetts-based company Altaeros says it has successfully tested an aerial cell tower in southern New Hampshire. It's called the Super Tower and it…
    NH News
    Lawmakers Hear Testimony on Bill That Would Raise the Smoking Age to 21 in N.H.
    Robert Garrova
    Lawmakers in Concord heard testimony Thursday on a bill that would raise the smoking age to 21 statewide. Wednesday night, Newmarket became the latest New…
    NH News
    Update: N.H. Resident Held by ICE Released From Custody
    Robert Garrova
    Victor Gonzalez-Triana of Barrington, N.H., was released from custody Tuesday, after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (An…
    NH News
    Where New Hampshire Is Seeing Effects Of The Government Shutdown
    Robert Garrova
    There's a lot the partial government shutdown - which has been ongoing since Saturday - hasn't affected in New Hampshire, including social security…
    NH News
    ACLU Files Federal Lawsuit Claiming N.H.’s Criminal Defamation Statute Unconstitutional
    Robert Garrova
    The ACLU filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against New Hampshire's attorney general, claiming the state's criminal defamation statute is…
    NH News
    N.H. Police Recruit Accused Of Threats Released As Part Of Bail Agreement
    Robert Garrova
    A man accused of threatening gun violence at a New Hampshire Police Academy graduation has been released to his parents' home in Connecticut. Classmates…
    NH News
    New Research From UNH, Zillow Highlights the Connection Between Rent Affordability and Homelessness
    Robert Garrova
    A new study from the University of New Hampshire and the real estate website Zillow shows the impact rental housing affordability has on a community's…
    NH News
    Executive Council Confirms St. Hilaire as Superior Court Judge
    Robert Garrova
    The Executive Council voted Wednesday to confirm Dan St. Hilaire as a Superior Court Judge. Previously a Merrimack County Attorney, St. Hilaire currently…
    NH News
    Owen Labrie’s Lawyers Ask for a Retrial, Citing Ineffective Counsel in Sex Assault Case
    Robert Garrova
    Former St. Paul's School student Owen Labrie was in court Wednesday asking for a new trial more than three years after he was convicted of sexual…
    NH News
    Shaheen, NASA Officials Tour Merrimack Company That Makes Materials for Space
    Robert Garrova
    Senator Jeanne Shaheen, NASA and state officials toured a company in Merrimack Monday that's making high-strength and lightweight materials using…
