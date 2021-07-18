-
New data shows that Southern New Hampshire University spends more on advertising and marketing than any other private, non-profit college in the country.…
A major building initiative by Southern New Hampshire University is nearing completion in downtown Manchester. The university and city on Monday are…
Southern New Hampshire University is working with Walmart to offer employees a pathway to debt-free college. On Tuesday, the company announced its…
Southern New Hampshire University has set up a $1 million emergency fund for students and employees affected by the government shutdown. SNHU, which has a…
Southern New Hampshire University is partnering with Walgreens to expand higher education for veterans.SNHU and Walgreens will work together to help up to…
Many New Hampshire colleges have been struggling with declining applicant and enrollment numbers for years. But a few campuses are growing.Southern New…
SNHU Teams Up With Program Offering $20 million in Scholarships to ImmigrantsA New Hampshire university is teaming up with two organizations to offer $20 million in scholarships to young immigrants who are living in the country…
Southern New Hampshire University continues to reinvent itself. At the beginning of the decade it had 2,000 students and shaky finances. Today, it serves…
Thousands Take Part In SNHU CommencementSouthern New Hampshire University has just concluded two days of commencement ceremonies. The school held graduation events this weekend at the Verizon…
Southern New Hampshire University has been awarded a $3.9 million “First in the World” innovation grant from the Federal Department of Education.SNHU was…