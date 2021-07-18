-
As students from across the country return to college in New Hampshire, New Hampshire Public Radio wants to hear how the return to campus is going.Take a…
A recent graduate of Southern New Hampshire University is suing the school, seeking a partial refund on her tuition after in-person classes were cancelled…
A major building initiative by Southern New Hampshire University is nearing completion in downtown Manchester. The university and city on Monday are…
Southern New Hampshire University is working with Walmart to offer employees a pathway to debt-free college. On Tuesday, the company announced its…
Southern New Hampshire University is expanding its operations to Tucson, Arizona, where it says a new center will meet the needs of students living in…
Southern New Hampshire University is launching a competitive E-sports program this fall. It'll be the first of its kind in the state.E-sports are a…
Southern New Hampshire University continues to reinvent itself. At the beginning of the decade it had 2,000 students and shaky finances. Today, it serves…
Southern New Hampshire University will soon open a new center to help refugees and immigrants in Manchester further their educations.The center will…
Colleges and universities in New Hampshire are reacting to President Trump’s decision to end the immigration policy known as DACA, or Deferred Action for…
Two years ago, Southern New Hampshire University began a new program, offering college degrees to refugees in Rwanda. Now, after graduating its first…