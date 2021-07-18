-
The White House is urging quick congressional approval of a deal to raise the debt ceiling and end the partial government shutdown.White House spokesman…
New Hampshire is getting ready to furlough some state workers whose salaries depend on federal funding.The Hassan administration and the union that…
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter of New Hampshire have signed a petition that would force a vote to end the federal government shutdown.The…
One area of funding hit hard by the government shutdown is science. Since so much basic research and development is funded by the government, the partial…
Many of the furloughed Portsmouth Naval Shipyard workers soon will be back on the job.A shipyard spokesman told the Portsmouth Herald that workers who are…
The New Hampshire Employment Security agency says employees who have been furloughed or temporarily laid off during the federal government shutdown may…
About 120 New Hampshire National Guard members are back at work after being furloughed as part of a federal government shutdown.The military technicians…
New Hampshire's top federal prosecutor says he has furloughed 19 of his 43 staff members as a result of the government shutdown.U.S. Attorney John Kacavas…