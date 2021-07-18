-
The SAT scores of 11th graders in New Hampshire are up slightly from last year.Preliminary data released this week shows New Hampshire’s high school…
It's a growing group nationally: parents who refuse to let their children take statewide assessments such as those aligned with Common Core. Now, New…
Tomorrow, eleventh graders in New Hampshire’s public schools will take the SAT as a statewide assessment for the first time.Last year the Executive…
Governor Hassan signed House Bill 323 into law Wednesday, giving schools the choice to give the SAT or ACT to high school juniors in order to meet federal…
Students applying to Plymouth State University will no longer be required to submit SAT and ACT scores.The University has decided to step away from the…