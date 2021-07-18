-
State officials have indicted an off-duty Salem police officer for one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for leading them on a high-speed…
-
A Salem police officer has been charged with reckless conduct and disobeying a police officer for allegedly leading other officers from his own police…
-
Seventeen children suffered minor injuries when a school bus, pickup truck and dump truck collided in Salem on Thursday.Salem Fire officials say the crash…
-
Police say someone shot and killed a federally-protected peregrine falcon that was found outside a home in Salem, New Hampshire.The homeowner found the…