rye cancer cluster

-
An effort to fund new public health positions like a state toxicologist and a water quality analyst went before a Senate committee Tuesday.The idea for…
-
A recent federal study found the Northeast, and most of all New Hampshire, had the highest rate of childhood cancers in the country between 2003 and…
-
Members of the New Hampshire legislature’s Seacoast Cancer Cluster Commission said they didn’t want to debate facts about Coakley Landfill and its effect…
-
The state commission on the Seacoast’s high cancer rates signaled Friday it would push for cleanup at Coakley Landfill, despite objections from the…
-
Sununu Removes Member from Cancer Cluster PanelNew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has removed a member of the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Commission who wrote an op-ed piece saying there is no cancer…
-
A new report from the state Department of Health and Human Services found no common links in a string of rare cancer cases on the Seacoast.The findings…
-
The state Senate has signed off on a plan to create a commission to investigate a string of rare pediatric cancer cases on the Seacoast.In early 2016,…
-
A bill to create a commission to investigate a string of pediatric cancer cases on the Seacoast received unanimous support from the House Committee on…
-
The governor’s task force investigating cancer clusters on the Seacoast issued a set of recommendations Wednesday.The task force was charged with…
-
The Governor’s task force on the Seacoast cancer cluster investigation continues to look for what might have caused a string of rare cancer cases in…