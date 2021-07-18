-
The head of the Community College System of New Hampshire will be stepping down after nine years in the role to become president of Bryant University in…
-
The Goldman Sachs Foundation is launching a program at Manchester Community College to train small business owners.Ten Thousand Small Businesses, offers a…
-
New Hampshire's Community College system is made up of seven schools around the state. We check in with Chancellor Ross Gittell about the role the system…
-
The chancellor of the state’s community college system says recent cuts in staff at New Hampshire Technical Institute were necessary due to a shortfall in…
-
We’re talking with Ross Gittell both in his capacity as chancellor of New Hampshire’s Community College System, and as forecast manager for the New…
-
Representatives of New Hampshire’s community colleges, public universities and business community are gathering in Manchester Tuesday to discuss how to…
-
Senator Jeanne Shaheen and New Hampshire Community College Chancellor Ross Gittell are calling on Congress to hold down interest rates on school loans.…
-
The New Hampshire Senate is considering a bill aimed at reducing the so-called "skills gap". The bill would offer tax credits to businesses that partnered…