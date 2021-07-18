-
Get your kayaks ready because construction has started on New England’s first whitewater park at Mill City Park in Franklin. Get NHPR's reporting about…
Though a Berlin ATV festival planned for the end of July was canceled, riders and supporters of the hobby say the industry is still thriving in the North…
N.H. Man Tapped To Promote State's Outdoor RecreationA new state office created to promote New Hampshire's outdoor recreation assets has its first leader.Scott Crowder has been hired as the first director of…
The state is out with a draft 10-year plan for managing its forests, with a new focus on recreation and climate change impacts. The Division of Forests…
Researchers have compiled new data on the economic impacts of New Hampshire watersheds.The UNH team and its partners previewed their forthcoming study…
Researchers want to draw attention to what they say is a surprising number of town-owned forests in New Hampshire. They've completed a first-ever…
A new show from the Travel Channel explores America’s recreational fringe. “The Edge of America” is an experiential survey of some of the bizarre,…
It's rodeo season across the country. Fans will pack stands to watch bucking broncos, raging bulls and barrel racing. For the participants, it's a natural high. But it can be also dangerous. Cowboys and cowgirls often get injured, sometimes seriously.
Thanks to tech companies, Utah generated jobs at a faster rate than any other state in the country — with the single exception of North Dakota. The outdoor life is attracting thousands of workers, but the boom is also being fed by the recruitment of top researchers and venture capital investment — a formula that helped create Silicon Valley.