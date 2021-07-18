-
A new bill would bar telecom companies from selling location data from smartphones in New Hampshire without explicit consent from consumers. The bill is…
-
A judge in Manchester says the city's plan to install surveillance cameras could violate the state's current privacy laws, but the Manchester Police…
-
ACLU Sues Manchester Over Surveillance CamerasThe American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire is suing the city of Manchester over its plan to install surveillance cameras downtown, alleging they…
-
In her new book, The Identity Trade: Selling Privacy and Reputation Online, UNH assistant professor Nora Draper explores how notions of privacy have…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case concerning law enforcement's access to cell phone tracking data, and what constitutes a…
-
The term net neutrality has been popping up a lot in recent months, as the policy is reviewed in Washington. But what does it mean for an Internet service…
-
Bombs on bats and dolphin mine sweepers. First, we learn about the Navy’s long-running acoustic warfare program...mimicking mammals for weaponry.Plus, we…
-
Whether it's a visit to the Red Arrow in Manchester, the Dairy Twirl in Lebanon, or Howard's up in Colebrook, you cannot campaign for President in New…
-
College Scorecard (9:00):Two years ago, President Obama announced plans for rating colleges and universities, so students would know whether they were…
-
Library officials in Lebanon have agreed to resume support of Tor, an anonymous web browsing service.The Kilton Public Library in Lebanon had set up in…