The New Hampshire Medical Society and ACLU say the state should continue to fight a federal law enforcement request for access to the state’s prescription…
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is blocking a request by federal law enforcement agents to turn over drug prescribing information collected by…
A recent study found that New Hampshire reduced opioid prescriptions by 15% last year, the largest drop in the country. How have physicians changed how…
A new audit by the state shows New Hampshire’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program isn’t performing well.The 226-page report released Friday says the…
In the past year, the number of narcotic painkillers prescribed in New Hampshire decreased by more than 13 percent, while cases of suspected “doctor…
State lawmakers, doctors, and others in the medical profession have been hammering out new guidelines for prescribing these drugs to tackle the issue of…
The manager for New Hampshire’s prescription drug monitoring program told lawmakers Tuesday that more funding would help the system to better handle an…
Approved by a special legislative session, a newly minted task force will spend the next weeks considering several options for tackling the state’s drug…
One patient received opioids from 64 prescribers across three states. Another received thousands of painkillers from 11 different prescribers. In a third…
New Hampshire officials call it a public health epidemic: record numbers of Granite Staters are overdosing and dying because of opioid drugs, especially…