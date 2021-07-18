-
The Portsmouth Police Commission has voted unanimously against the use of body cameras. Police officials said Tuesday that body cameras would not be of…
-
A former Portsmouth police officer and the city of Portsmouth have agreed to settle a lawsuit regarding an alleged violation of whistleblower rights.In…
-
A New Hampshire House Rep. from Hudson has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Schleien was arrested by…
-
The Portsmouth Police Department is preparing for a Donald Trump campaign event Monday evening.Trump is scheduled to give a speech at Saint Anselm College…
-
The Portsmouth Police Department has been served a demand letter seeking $21 million from five residents claiming to be victims of police misconduct and…
-
Portsmouth Community TV has a new show this spring – featuring the city’s police department. It’s just the latest effort by the department to mend its…